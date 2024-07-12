Exciting weekend activities in Bengaluru: Art workshops, concerts and more

Bengaluru is set to see several events this weekend, from musical performaces to art workshops, to religious gatherings. Here is a curated list of top events happening in Bengaluru this Saturday and Sunday. These activities offer a mix of relaxation, adventure, and cultural experiences for a memorable weekend in the city! This weekend in Bengaluru, residents and visitors can enjoy a variety of engaging activities. (Hindustan Times/For representation)

Smt Sudha Raghunathan at Sangamam

Saturday, July 13, 2024, 6:00 pm | St. John’s Auditorium | ₹750 onwards

Immerse yourself in classical Indian music with Smt Sudha Raghunathan at the 11th edition of Sangamam. This concert offers a unique opportunity to experience a soul-stirring performance by one of India’s most esteemed vocalists, perfect for those seeking a deep cultural connection.

Bolava Vitthal: An Evening of Abhangs

Saturday, July 13, 2024, 6:00 pm | Chowdiah Memorial Hall | ₹500 onwards

Celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi with an evening of devotional music at Bolava Vitthal. Enjoy captivating Abhangs performed by the acclaimed vocalists Devaki Pandit and Jayateerth Mevundi, creating a spiritually uplifting experience for all.

Resin Art Workshop

Saturday, July 13, 2024 to Sunday, September 22, 2024 | Multiple Venues | ₹299 onwards

Unleash your creativity at the Resin Art Workshop! Learn the art of resin crafting from scratch—master mixing techniques, color blending, and molding to create beautiful jewelry, coasters, or abstract art pieces. Join us for a fun, creative, and relaxing afternoon.

Abhada: Jagannath Mahaprasad Lunch

Sunday, July 14 | PSN Clubhouse, Bengaluru

Experience the divine flavors of Jagannath Mahaprasad as mentioned in 26 ancient Hindu scriptures. Savor the delicious and aromatic prasad, a sacred offering that embodies the spirit of Lord Jagannath. Relish each bite and chant ‘Jai Jagannath’ in honour of this spiritual feast.