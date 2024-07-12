Who was Aparna Vastarey: Five lesser-known facts about the late actress, anchor

Aparna Vastarey, a cherished Kannada actress and the familiar voice behind Namma Metro’s announcements, has passed away at the age of 57. She succumbed to lung cancer on Thursday, with her husband breaking the news to her fans via social media. He disclosed that Aparna was in the advanced fourth stage of cancer at the time of her death.

