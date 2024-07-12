 Voice of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, Aparna Vastarey, dies due to ill health, CM Siddaramaiah expresses grief | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Voice of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, Aparna Vastarey, dies due to ill health, CM Siddaramaiah expresses grief

ByHT News Desk
Jul 12, 2024 11:11 AM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah took to social media and paid condolences to her family of Aparna Vastarey.

Popular Kannada actress and voice behind Namma Metro’s announcements Aparna Vastarey, 57, passed away on Thursday. She has been reportedly suffering from ill health and took her last breath yesterday.

Voice of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, Aparna Vastarey, dies due to ill health
Voice of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, Aparna Vastarey, dies due to ill health

Though Aparna acted in many television shows and even worked as a radio jockey in All India Radio, she is well known for her crisp announcements in Namma Metro. Her, “Dayavittu Gamanisi, Mundina Nildana..” voice is popular among metro commuters of Bengaluru. Aparna also hosted many governments events and known for her flawless Kannada hosting.

Also Read - Cauvery panel directs Karnataka to release 1 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu everyday, Siddaramaiah calls for meeting

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah took to social media and paid condolences to her family. He wrote, “Saddened to hear the news of the death of actress and famous presenter Aparna. It is sad that a multifaceted talent who was a household name in the country by presenting in the Kannada language very elegantly in the shows of major Kannada channels, including government functions, has left us very soon.”

Also Read - Top 5 areas in Bengaluru that are prone to waterlogging every monsoon when it rains

He sent his message to the family members of Aparna and asked them to be strong in tough times. “I pray that the departed soul of Aparna rest in peace and her family members find strength to bear their grief,” he added.

Aparna is survived by her husband, and she lives in Banashankari. Many of her colleagues from the TV and radio industries are expected to participate in the final rites.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Voice of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, Aparna Vastarey, dies due to ill health, CM Siddaramaiah expresses grief
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On