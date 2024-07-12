Voice of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, Aparna Vastarey, dies due to ill health, CM Siddaramaiah expresses grief

Popular Kannada actress and voice behind Namma Metro’s announcements Aparna Vastarey, 57, passed away on Thursday. She has been reportedly suffering from ill health and took her last breath yesterday. Voice of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, Aparna Vastarey, dies due to ill health

Though Aparna acted in many television shows and even worked as a radio jockey in All India Radio, she is well known for her crisp announcements in Namma Metro. Her, “Dayavittu Gamanisi, Mundina Nildana..” voice is popular among metro commuters of Bengaluru. Aparna also hosted many governments events and known for her flawless Kannada hosting.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah took to social media and paid condolences to her family. He wrote, “Saddened to hear the news of the death of actress and famous presenter Aparna. It is sad that a multifaceted talent who was a household name in the country by presenting in the Kannada language very elegantly in the shows of major Kannada channels, including government functions, has left us very soon.”

He sent his message to the family members of Aparna and asked them to be strong in tough times. “I pray that the departed soul of Aparna rest in peace and her family members find strength to bear their grief,” he added.

Aparna is survived by her husband, and she lives in Banashankari. Many of her colleagues from the TV and radio industries are expected to participate in the final rites.