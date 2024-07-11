Top 5 areas in Bengaluru that are prone to waterlogging every monsoon when it rains

The monsoon is here, and even a mild shower is leading to severe waterlogging in Bengaluru, which is turning out to be a mess for commuters. The waterlogging issue has now added to the existing traffic problem, and daily commuters are urging the government to fix the issue. It is also breeding mosquitoes, and dengue has been rapidly spreading across the city. Bengaluru monsoons: Here are top five areas that are prone to waterlogging

Here are five areas in Bengaluru that are prone to floods

Marathahalli - Bellandur stretch

This crucial stretch on the outer ring road is known for a civic mess as moderate showers can cause various issues for people who travel around. The Kadubeesanahalli underpass which is on this stretch gets knee-deep water even after moderate showers. In 2022, when east Bengaluru saw heavy floods, this stretch was badly inundated and drew national headlines.

Belathur-Kadugodi stretch

This is another bottleneck in east Bengaluru, which faces trouble after rains. The bad infrastructure and unfinished roads make it worse for the residents, and this is another area which has been highly ignored by the civic body. Social media is often filled with complaints from Belathur residents during monsoon season.

Koramangala

Bustled with thousands of commercial establishments, Koramangala is a popular area in the tech hub. It is also home to numerous start-ups and a hot spot for those who love partying. However, when it comes to monsoons, they also top the list of areas with civic apathy. The 5th block of Koramangala, which is always busy with crowds, gets submerged with water post rains. Even this year, Koramangala saw many waterlogging incidents.

Yemalur

Yemalur falls between HAL and posh Indiranagar, which is a key residential area of the IT corridor. It has many upscale housing communities but takes a backseat regarding efficient drainage system. In 2022, when Bengaluru faced floods, the most expensive housing communities where CEOs live were submerged in water in this area. The civic body even demolished buildings that were allegedly constructed on Rajakaluves.

Kodigehalli-Hebbal-Nagavara stretch

This stretch in north Bengaluru turned out to be another civic disaster from the past few months. As it is an important bottleneck where many people use to enter and exit the city, the waterlogging issue has been a cause for concern. If it rains, the airport passengers, too, get stuck in traffic and wait for the water to be cleared. The metro construction that is going on in this area adds to the mess.