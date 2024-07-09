Bengaluru airport elevated corridor flooded after rain, commuters angry: ‘How in the world…’

The incessant rain on Monday evening led to severe waterlogging in north Bengaluru which resulted the inconvenience of airport passengers. People who are commuting to and from Kempegowda International Airport had to be stuck in the traffic for long hours due to massive water congestion. Bengaluru airport elevated corridor gets waterlogged after mild showers

In an X post, Bengaluru’s joint commissioner of police for traffic wrote, “Water logging atop the KIA elevated corridor at Kodigehalli. Incoming traffic towards the city (Hebbal junction) is affected. Diversions have been made near the Railway bridge, and vehicles must use the service road. Commuters are requested to cooperate.”

Commuters expressed anger on social media as they had to wait for waterlogging to be cleared on a road with a toll fee. A user named Rajiv wrote, “How in the world can an elevated bridge get flooded with water? Does it have no drainage? Thanks to the construction companies.”

Another user named Sunil wrote, “Below the flyover too from Allalasandra to Jakkur , all their Water hoses are broken and water falls with force. Can you please instruct NHAI guys to take up maintenance of these. Tolled road this is up to Airport and they dont even make an effort.”

Meanwhile, apart from north Bengaluru, rain lashed out at several other areas of Bengaluru on Monday evening. The commuters in east Bengaluru, too, faced hurdles in reaching home from work, and traffic police issued multiple advisories to keep people alert about all traffic diversions.