Bengaluru students forced to attend BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's nomination rally: Congress

Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee(KPYCC) has alleged that some of the colleges in Bengaluru forcefully made its students participate in the nomination rally of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. Former MLA and Congress leader Sowmya Reddy shared screenshots from student WhatsApp groups and said that management threatened the students with ‘severe actions’ if they did not show up at the nomination rally. Bengaluru students forced to attend Tejasvi Surya's nomination rally: Congress(PTI Photo)

On Thursday morning, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya filed his nomination papers by going as a rally with large crowds. The social media handle of KPYCC shared the screenshots from student WhatsApp groups and asked, “How right is it for Tejasvi Surya to instruct the college students to compulsorily attend the political program?? Is there no action against MP Tejaswi Surya who is forcing students?? Isn't this a violation of the code of conduct?”

Sowmya Reddy, who is contesting against Tejasvi in Bengaluru, urged the Chief Election Commission (CEC) to act against the sitting MP and called it a violation of the model code of conduct.

According to the screenshot shared by Sowmya Reddy, a private college in VV Puram sent a message to students which said, “Tomorrow, all the members of the student council have to assemble near maiyas hotel Jaynagar at 9.0 AM for Tejaswi Surya rally. You’ll be getting T-shirt so don’t be late. Everyone has to be there at the reporting time and no excuses will be entertained. You will be getting attendance for this. Thank You!”

Union minister Anurag Thakur accompanied Tejasvi Surya in his nomination rally and asked the people of Bengaluru South to send the latter to Parliament once again. Tejasvi said that he will win with a bigger margin in his constituency.