Heavy rain triggers waterlogging and traffic chaos in Bengaluru

Bengaluru was thrown into disarray on Monday as heavy rainfall inundated several areas, leading to severe waterlogging and widespread traffic disruptions across the city. Some of the areas that saw slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging were Hennur Main Road, PG Halli, HQTC Bus stop, Ramamurthy Nagar Underpass and Hebbal Circle bus stop.(@blrcitytraffic/X)

The downpour, which began late yesterday afternoon and continued well into the evening, left many parts of the city submerged under knee-deep water. Low-lying areas, including several major residential areas, bore the brunt, observing heavy inundation.

Commuters found themselves stranded for hours on end as traffic came to a grinding halt on key roads. With waterlogged streets rendering many routes impassable, motorists were left with no choice but to navigate through snarled traffic, leading to holdups and congestion.

The areas worst affected by the inundation included Koramangala, MG Road, Indiranagar, and parts of Whitefield, among others. Local authorities however, swung into action, issuing traffic advisories and by helping clear the inundation. The city also saw several trees uprooted due to the intensity of the rainfall, especially in Mahadevapura limits.

In addition to the traffic chaos, the heavy rainfall also caused power outages in several parts of the city, further adding to the woes of residents already grappling with the aftermath of the downpour.

“First normal rain in Bengaluru and the city has come to standstill. Waterlogged roads, electricity down, unmanaged traffic, absconding government officials in case help required to address an issue! What a mess have you created?” a resident wrote on social media site ‘X’.

Authorities also echoed the same, writing, “Today, due to rain, we had heavy water logging at 33 locations and tree fall at 16 locations. This has caused considerable traffic congestion at several places. BTP is working round the clock to ensure smooth traffic movement. Temporary traffic diversions are in place. Public are requested to cooperate.”

As the city grapples with the aftermath of yesterday's deluge, residents are left hoping for a swift resolution to the challenges posed by waterlogging and traffic congestion during every monsoon in the city.