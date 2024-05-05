A woman, along with her 50 sheep, were killed by a lightning strike at Hoskote near Bengaluru on Friday afternoon, said a report by The Times of India. The incident was said to have happened after the sudden rain started in Bengaluru and surrounding areas on Friday. Woman along with 50 sheep killed by lightning strike near Bengaluru: Report

Also Read - “Well prepared for upcoming monsoons”: Bengaluru civic body head amid rains

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the report, the woman was identified as Rathnamma from Gangala village, who took the livestock for feeding on Friday afternoon. Minutes after it started raining, Ratnamma took shelter under the tree and 50 sheep followed her. “Rathnamma did not know what was coming, and she was taking refuge under the tree as it was raining heavily. A lightning strike killed her, and animals were present under the tree. Everything happened within a few minutes of time,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

A case has been registered at Tirumalashetty Halli police station and revenue officials are reportedly working to initiate compensation for Rathnamma’s family for her death.

Bengaluru and surrounding locations saw sudden rains on Friday and Saturday, and light thunderstorms were observed in a few places. The rain is likely to continue in Bengaluru after May 7, and the city is expected to be drenched till May 19. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is already gearing up to face the rains as the monsoon is ahead. Bengaluru made headlines earlier for its civic apathy and loss of lives during the heavy rains.