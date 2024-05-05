The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girninath, said that the civic body is well prepared to face upcoming monsoons in Karnataka’s capital. As Bengaluru was in the news earlier for its crumbling infrastructure during the rain, Girinath said that the BBMP is clearing debris from all drains. “Well prepared for upcoming monsoons”: Bengaluru civic body head amid rains

Also Read - Prajwal Revanna's sexual harassment case: Karnataka CM asks SIT to speed up the investigation

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Tushar Girinath said, “The government agencies like BWSSB, Bescom and KPTCL are already working to ensure that the rains do not cause any problems to the residents of Bengaluru. The work will be obstructed during monsoons, so they are taking it up now. We have already requested all the agencies to finish debris clearing works by May 20.”

The top official of the civic body also said that intense cleaning works are being done at the drains across Bengaluru. “Almost 75% of drains that were filled with debris are cleared. A 15-day intense cleaning drive was started on April19 and we extended it till May 10. The staff will be available on the ground and a 24/7 help line will also be made available,” he added.

Giving a break from intense heat, the rains are back in Bengaluru, and the temperatures are expected to come down over the next few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also alerted about the light to moderate rainfall, along with moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph occasionally), over South Interior Karnataka, adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and south Rayalaseema.