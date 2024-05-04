Prajwal Revanna's sexual harassment case: Karnataka CM asks SIT to speed up the investigation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday held a meeting with the officials of the special investigation team (SIT), which is probing into Prajwal Revanna’s sexual harassment case, and asked the SIT to speed up the investigation. He also ensured a fair investigation into the case. Prajwal Revanna's case: Karnataka CM asks SIT to speed up the investigation

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to the Karnataka Chief Minister, the latter said that the victims in the case would get the required support from the state government. In an X post, Siddaramaiah wrote, “The recent case involving Prajwal Revanna has deeply disturbed the nation. Upholding justice for the victims is crucial for maintaining faith in our legal system. Shri @RahulGandhi has written a letter, emphasizing support for the victims. We are committed to providing all necessary assistance to ensure a fair process.”

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi wrote to Siddaramaiah, "I request you to kindly extend all possible support to the victims. We have a collective duty to ensure that all parties responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to book. Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted and filmed hundreds of women over several years. Many who looked up to him as a brother and son were brutalized in the most violent manner and robbed of their dignity. The rape of our mothers and sisters warrants the strictest possible punishment."

Meanwhile, a second lookout notice has been sent to Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, who failed to appear before the SIT in the given time. Prajwal who responded earlier to the SIT notice sought seven days to appear for questioning, but the SIT has declined it.

In a new complaint filed in the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru, a man said his mother worked as a housemaid at HD Revanna's house for six years before returning to her village, where she worked as a daily-wage labourer. He said in the complaint he had come across a video of her month being abused by Prajwal Revanna. Soon after that, his mother went missing.