'Mass rape warrants...': Rahul Gandhi writes letter to Karnataka CM over Prajwal Revanna case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah over JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna's sex scandal, requesting him to extend all possible support to the victims and take strict action against those who committed such a heinous crime. Indian National Congress party leader and candidate for Raebareli constituency Rahul Gandhi(AFP)

"I request you to kindly extend all possible support to the victims. We have a collective duty to ensure that all parties responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to book," said Rahul Gandhi in the letter to Karnataka CM.

"Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted and filmed hundreds of women over several years. Many who looked up to him as a brother and son were brutalized in the most violent manner and robbed of their dignity. The rape of our mothers and sisters warrants the strictest possible punishment," he added.

The Wayanad MP also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

"I am deeply shocked to learn that as far back as December 2023, our Home Minister Shri Amit Shah was informed by Shri G. Devaraje Gowda about Prajwal Revanna's antecedents, especially his history of sexual violence and the presence of videos filmed by the perpetrator. What is even more shocking is that despite these gruesome allegations being brought to the notice of the senior most BJP leadership, the Prime Minister campaigned and canvassed for a mass rapist," the letter read.

Gandhi further emphasised that it was the duty of the grand old party to seek justice for the mothers and sisters of this country.

"In this backdrop, the Congress party has a moral duty to fight for justice for our mothers and sisters. I understand that the Karnataka Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the grave allegations, and a request has been made to the Prime Minister to cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport and get him extradited to India at the earliest," he added.

Prajwal Revanna case:

JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is also the grandson of former prime minister and party president H D Deve Gowda, has been accused in a sex tape scandal. In the videos, Prajwal was purportedly seen going intimate with several women. He, however, has reportedly gone abroad after sexually explicit videos surfaced.

Thousands of pen drives allegedly having his sexual assault videos were circulated in Hassan, the Lok Sabha constituency from where he was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-JD (S) candidate. As many as 2,976 videos, with duration ranging from a few seconds to a few minutes, were circulated in Hassan.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 based on a complaint lodged with Holenarasipura Town police. The case was registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman. As per the complaint, the victim claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, had sexually assaulted her.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a second lookout notice against the JD(S) leader. The first lookout circular was issued against him earlier this week.

“We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice to HD Revanna as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given yesterday. They have time until this evening to reply to the notices…,” G Parameshwara said, per ANI.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Prajwal Revanna had travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and that no political clearance was either sought from or issued by the MEA regarding his travel.

