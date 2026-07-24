Bodies of all 25 workers killed in Sikkim tunnel collapse retrieved

The bodies of all 25 workers killed after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Sikkim’s Namchi district, following an explosion of suspected methane gas, were recovered on Thursday, bringing to an end a nearly 96-hour search and rescue operation, officials aware of the matter said. The Sikkim government has constituted a high-level committee to probe the incident. (File Photo/ANI)

The workers were trapped inside Adit-3, a section of the 15-km-long tunnel of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project connecting the barrage at Sirwani with the powerhouse at Tarkhola in South Sikkim. The incident took place around 1 pm on Monday.

Also Read | Toxic gases slow rescue ops in South Sikkim tunnel blast, toll reaches 15

“The four-day search and rescue operation at the under-construction tunnel of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project at Samardung in Namchi district, was concluded on Thursday following sustained and coordinated efforts by multiple rescue agencies,” the Sikkim government said in a statement.

According to officials, 22 bodies had been recovered by Wednesday night. “Three more bodies were recovered during Thursday’s operation, taking the total number of deceased recovered to 25. Rescue teams subsequently carried out a comprehensive inspection of the tunnel and, after accounting for all recorded missing workers, confirmed that no one remained trapped inside,” it added.

Also Read | Tunnel collapse: Bengal CM speaks to Sikkim counterpart, offers assistance

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and specialised rescue teams from West Bengal’s coal mining belt were pressed into action.

Officials said the bodies were sent to hospitals in Singtam, Gangtok and Namchi for medico-legal procedures.

Also Read | Sikkim landslides: Several dead in Teesta hydel project tunnel

The Sikkim government has constituted a high-level committee to probe the incident.