Bengaluru residents rejoice city's first heavy rain; Others lament over waterlogging, traffic

Bengaluru city was blessed with heavy bouts of rain on Friday along with thunder and lightening. As residents rejoiced the long anticipated relief from scorching heat and high temperatures, social media was flooded with posts. The Bengaluru city traffic police department issued a waterlogging alert via social media after the city was blessed with its first heavy spell of rain in over five months.(@blrcitytraffic/X)

While some celebrated the rain by getting drenched, others, particularly commuters, lamented the resultant waterlogging in parts of the city.

“After over 6 months of anticipation, Bengaluru finally received the much-needed rain, bringing relief from the scorching summer heat. Our volunteers at the Campus couldn’t contain their joy and embraced the downpour, reveling in the refreshing showers. It was a heartwarming moment of respite and hope, symbolizing nature’s renewal and the promise of cooler days ahead,” the Art of Living International Center said on social media site X, sharing a video of its volunteers getting soaked in the rain.

“The rain has returned with full force in Bengaluru, a much needed respite from the heat. Our ears were longing for these sounds matlab Kaan Taras Gaye the bhai,” another social media user shared.

A resident also shared a video of rain water harvesting, writing, “The first collection of cloud juice this year in #Bengaluru A tad silty but hey we are #Readyfortherains and for #monsoon2024 Its simple is harvesting rain.”

However, on the other hand, a user wrote, “Not so Dear BBMP. You had 6 months without #BengaluruRains but still you chose to sleep as usual. You didn't clear the drains, repair the roads resulting in traffic jams & flooded roads with normal rains in Bengaluru. We are experiencing hell to travel, which should have been a lovely experience during the rains . All thanks to you. Keep sleeping & enjoying while we citizens suffer.”

The Bengaluru traffic police department also shared a picture of an inundated street and posted, “Traffic advisory: Slow-moving traffic due to water logging in Manyatha towards Nagwara signal, Kindly co-operate.”

“A round or two of rains and here is our crippling Namma Bengaluru infra. Massive pile up of traffic near Jayadeva flyover metro station due to the rain this evening,” another resident shared.

“If it doesn’t rain, people suffer from lack of water and if it rains people suffer from waterlogging, two extremes in #bengaluru ? Is this the development that people need?” another resident questioned.