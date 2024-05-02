Bengaluru weather: Night temperature touched 25° C in April, highest in last decade

The scorching Bengaluru heat in April was not just during the day; high temperatures were recorded even at night. On April 28 and 29, Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, which is said to be the highest minimum April temperature in the last decade, according to a report in The Indian Express. Bengaluru weather: Night temperature touched 25° C in April, highest in a decade

The 25 degrees Celsius during the nighttime was 2.5 degrees higher than the normal temperatures at that time. The report also said that the Indian Meteorological Département has issued an ‘orange alert’ and warned of warm nights, at least until May 3.

Meanwhile, on April 28, 38.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bengaluru, which is said to be the second-highest temperature in the last five decades. On April 25, 2016, Bengaluru clocked 39.2 degrees Celsius, which is said to be the city’s highest temperature to date and was recorded in the observatory.

However, April turned out to be a month of harsh climate for the residents of Bengaluru. April was also marked as the driest April in the last four decades, as the IMD observatory in the city did not see any rain at all in the city. The last time the city recorded zero rains in April was in 1983.

Global warming, increase in population, cutting down the trees, decrease in the green cover and El Nino as reasons for harsh climatic conditions in the tech capital. Light showers are predicted in parts of Bengaluru during the first week of May.