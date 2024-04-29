The rising temperature in Bengaluru is surpassing all previous records and this year is turning out to be one of the hottest years for the tech capital in the last five decades. On Sunday, 38.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bengaluru, which is said to be the second-highest temperature in the last five decades. At 38.5° Celsius temperature, Bengaluru records second hottest day in 50 years(HT Photo/Praveen Kumar)

Also Read - Bengaluru continues to boil: City records 38° Celsius temperature, 2nd highest in 8 years

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to a report in PTI, the mercury is nearing 40 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru, and there is no sign of relief for the residents from scorching heat. However, Bengaluru’s highest temperature record is yet to be broken, as the city recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius on April 25, 2016. Sunday’s 38.5 degrees Celsius has surpassed Saturday’s 38 degrees Celsius, making this April one of the hottest Aprils in the last few decades for Bengaluru.

Bengaluru sets record temperatures in 2024

Not just in April but March month, too, surpassed many past records in terms of high temperatures. On March 30 this year 36.6 degrees Celsius was recorded followed by March 31 with 37 degrees Celsius. It was considered as one of the warmest Marches for Bengaluru in a last few years.

Even in the month of February, the temperatures were no less as on most of the days, the mercury hit above 30 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru, which is unusual for the city. Until April, the city did not witness a drop of rainfall which led to a severe water crisis in several areas. However, a few weeks ago, a one-day rainfall was observed in Bengaluru after almost five months, and high temperatures continued to take a front seat later.

The Indian Meteorological Département (IMD), however, predicted rains in Bengaluru in the first week of May. IMD scientists reportedly linked the high temperatures in Bengaluru to the El Nino effect and global warming.

Bengaluru Urban, Vijayapura, Hassan, Chitradurga, Raichur, Belagavi, Ballari, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Mandya districts are likely to see Showers between April 30 and May 3, according to IMD.