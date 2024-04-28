Bengaluru continues to boil: City records 38° Celsius temperature, 2nd highest in 8 years

There seems to be no sign of relief for the people of Bengaluru from the scorching heat as the temperature goes up further. On Saturday, the tech capital recorded 38 degrees Celsius temperature, the highest this year and the second highest number of mercury in the last eight years. Bengaluru continues to boil: City records 38° C temperature, highest in 8 years

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, Bengaluru recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius in April 2016, which is said to be the highest temperature recorded in the city to date. Saturday's temperature took the second spot and heat is likely to continue for a few days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientists reportedly linked the high temperatures in Bengaluru to El Nino effect and global warming. The lack of rains in the Garden City is also turning out to be a major climatic problem for the residents of the city.

On March 30, Bengaluru recorded 37 degrees Celsius, which was the highest temperature recorded in March during the last five years. In March 2017, 37.2 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Bengaluru, the highest temperature that month. Before that, 37 degrees Celsius was recorded in March 1997. A few parts of Karnataka have already recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius, and IMD has warned of possible heat waves in a few regions.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted light rainfall in Bengaluru Urban, Vijayapura, Hassan, Chitradurga, Raichur, Belagavi, Ballari, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Mandya districts between April 30 and May 3.

An Yellow rainfall alert was also reportedly issued in Bagalkote, Bidar, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur , Vijayapura, Yadgir, Ballari, Chikka Ballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumkur and Vijayanagara districts as on Saturday till May 2 morning.