 Bengaluru continues to boil: City records 38° Celsius temperature, 2nd highest in 8 years
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bengaluru continues to boil: City records 38° Celsius temperature, 2nd highest in 8 years

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 08:50 AM IST

On Saturday, the tech capital recorded 38 degrees Celsius temperature, the highest this year and the second highest number of mercury in the last eight years.

There seems to be no sign of relief for the people of Bengaluru from the scorching heat as the temperature goes up further. On Saturday, the tech capital recorded 38 degrees Celsius temperature, the highest this year and the second highest number of mercury in the last eight years.

Also Read - Bengaluru records 37°C temperature on Saturday, highest in last five Marches

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, Bengaluru recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius in April 2016, which is said to be the highest temperature recorded in the city to date. Saturday's temperature took the second spot and heat is likely to continue for a few days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientists reportedly linked the high temperatures in Bengaluru to El Nino effect and global warming. The lack of rains in the Garden City is also turning out to be a major climatic problem for the residents of the city.

On March 30, Bengaluru recorded 37 degrees Celsius, which was the highest temperature recorded in March during the last five years. In March 2017, 37.2 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Bengaluru, the highest temperature that month. Before that, 37 degrees Celsius was recorded in March 1997. A few parts of Karnataka have already recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius, and IMD has warned of possible heat waves in a few regions.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted light rainfall in Bengaluru Urban, Vijayapura, Hassan, Chitradurga, Raichur, Belagavi, Ballari, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Mandya districts between April 30 and May 3.

An Yellow rainfall alert was also reportedly issued in Bagalkote, Bidar, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur , Vijayapura, Yadgir, Ballari, Chikka Ballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumkur and Vijayanagara districts as on Saturday till May 2 morning.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
