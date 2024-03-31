The March temperatures in Bengaluru continue to rise as 37 degrees Celsius was recorded on Saturday, beating Friday’s 36.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Département (IMD). This is said to be the highest temperature recorded in March during the last five years. Bengaluru records 37°C temperature on Saturday, highest in last five Marches

According to the reports, in March 2017, 37.2 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Bengaluru, the highest temperature in the month to date. Before that, 37 degrees Celsius was recorded in March 1997. A few parts of Karnataka have already recorded 40 degrees Celsius temperatures, and IMD has already warned of possible heat waves in a few regions.

Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Department has already issued a public health advisory for vulnerable sections of people in the beginning of this month. The government asked people to be extra cautious as the temperatures will likely remain the same for the next few days.

The department has also asked people to stay hydrated and consume liquids to escape dehydration. Vulnerable people like infants, pregnant women, people with mental and physical issues and older people are asked to be extra cautious in such unusual temperatures. It is also advised that their heads be kept covered from direct sunlight and that oral rehydration solutions (ORS) be used.

As Bengaluru is battling the water crisis, more borewells are likely to go dry due to the lack of rain in the city. The monsoons are only expected to arrive in June and the Karnataka government is already taking measures to supply water to those areas with severe scarcity.

