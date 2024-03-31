 1 km stretch on Bengaluru's Banerghatta road to be shut for an year. Here is why | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
1 km stretch on Bengaluru's Banerghatta road to be shut for an year. Here is why

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2024 11:46 AM IST

The one-kilometre stretch from the MICO signal to Anepalya junction will be disabled from April 1 for the commuting.

A part of Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta road will be shut for a year due to the ongoing metro construction, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in an announcement. The one-kilometre stretch from the MICO signal to Anepalya junction will be disabled from April 1 for the commuting as Lakkasandra underground metro station is under construction.

Also Read - 'She is only fit to cook': Karnataka Cong leader's sexist remark against BJP candidate sparks a row

In an announcement, BMRCL said, “This is to bring to the notice of the general public that to facilitate Construction of South side entry structure of Lakkasandra Underground Metro Station, the North bound traffic plying on the Bannerghatta Main Road from MICO Signal upto Anepalya Junction will be closed for a period of One year from 01.04.2024.”

However, people who travel to Anepalya junction will be directed towards Bosch link road by taking a right turn at MICO signal. “Traffic moving on Bannerghatta Main Road intending to reach Anepalya Junction will have to take a right turn at MICO Signal to reach Adugodi Signal via BOSCH Link Road and take left. There is no deviation to the traffic moving towards Dairy Circle from Anepalya junction. Traffic from Dairy Circle towards Shanthinagar to take a left at 7th Main Road of Wilson Garden” said the announcement further.

The Lakkasandra metro station will have two entrances which are made in a way to be accessible to the employees from Bosch limited campus.

    HT News Desk

