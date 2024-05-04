 Amid light rain, heatwave conditions to persist in parts of Karnataka, says IMD | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Amid light rain, heatwave conditions to persist in parts of Karnataka, says IMD

ByYamini C S
May 04, 2024 09:30 AM IST

IMD forecasts rainfall and thunderstorms in South Interior Karnataka, North Interior Tamil Nadu, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and South Rayalaseema.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rainfall, along with moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph occasionally), over South Interior Karnataka, adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and south Rayalaseema.

Amid the prevailing heatwave conditions across many regions, there's a potential for heatwaves in isolated areas of North Interior Karnataka on May 7. (HT PHOTO)
Amid the prevailing heatwave conditions across many regions, there's a potential for heatwaves in isolated areas of North Interior Karnataka on May 7. (HT PHOTO)

Amid the prevailing heatwave conditions across many regions, there's a potential for heatwaves in isolated areas of North Interior Karnataka on May 7, 2024, as per IMD's statement. Heatwave conditions are also anticipated in North Interior Karnataka on May 6, 2024, and in Interior Karnataka on May 5, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Many parts of Karnataka are currently experiencing intense heat, with IMD forecasting heatwave conditions in several districts over the next couple of days. Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballary, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Tumkur, Mandya, Hassan, and Mysuru districts are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, similar conditions are expected in Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir districts.

Warm nights and hot, humid conditions are expected to persist over Coastal Karnataka for the next four days, according to IMD. Additionally, a temperature rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius is anticipated over South Interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday.

IMD advises the public to take precautions such as avoiding direct sunlight exposure between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m., staying hydrated by drinking water frequently, wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose, and breathable cotton clothing, using protective eyewear, an umbrella/hat, and footwear while outdoors, and avoiding alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated beverages, which can cause dehydration.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected over some parts of Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, and Chikkaballapura districts, while dry weather is likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the state, according to IMD.

(With inputs from ANI)

