Bengaluru water board to supply three lakh litres of treated zero bacterial water to Wipro daily

In a major step towards water conservation and sustainability, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has started supplying tech giant Wipro with three lakh litres of treated water daily from Thursday. The water will be supplied to Wipro from Agara sewage treatment plant (STP). (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The water will be supplied to Wipro from Agara sewage treatment plant (STP), said BWSSB chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar, who has taken overall charge of monitoring the supply.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ | ‘Not enough rain’: Bengaluru residents lament after thundershowers break dry spell

The BWSSB will supply three lakh litres of treated water daily to Wipro through tankers.

Incidentally, ‘zero bacteria’ water was made possible due to a collaboration between BWSSB engineers and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Previously, the water from BWSSB’s STPs met pollution control board standards but still contained a few bacteria and people were advised to use it only for flushing and gardening, said Manohar.

The BWSSB and IISc worked on an indigenous technology that improves the quality of treated water, which was implemented at Agara, KC Valley and Bellandur STPs, said the chairman.

ALSO READ | "Bengaluru, a tech-city has turned into tanker city": PM Modi attacks Cong govt

The technology became operational about two weeks ago, he added.

"We have 34 sewage water treatment plants because of which we have been able to get 1,200 MLD of treated water of very high quality. This will reduce the burden on Cauvery water. Toward this end, the Board's effort to supply treated water for the last two months has received a positive response with IT companies seeking supply of treated water," said Manohar.

According to Manohar, 40 IT parks and companies like Brookefield and Adobe, as well as HAL have expressed their need for zero bacteria water.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru startup gets 300 calls in a day after Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath's suggestion on water crisis: Report

"With this technology, we can produce one crore litres of zero bacteria treated water every day. This can be used for cleaning and as well as in air coolers, which was not possible earlier due to negligent bacteria present in treated water.

"With the increasing demand for the supply of treated water, the board can now save and redistribute Cauvery river water. This will also help to decrease the pressure in groundwater," said Manohar.