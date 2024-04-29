Stating that the people of Karnataka are regretting now having brought the Congress party to power in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with News18, said that the party has turned a "tech-city" into a "tanker city", in what was a jibe at the water crisis faced by the city. "Bengaluru, a tech-city has turned into tanker city": PM Modi attacks Cong govt

Also Read - Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Assets, education, other details. 5 points

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He also claimed that Congress has still not been able to resolve the Chief Minister issue and a 'tussle' is going on between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for power.

"The people of Karnataka are regretting that they have committed a big mistake by electing them (Congress). Our support has not reduced, it has only increased. Even now, they have not settled the issue of the Chief Minister. The oath ceremony happened, but the CM issue hasn't been resolved," PM Modi said.

Attacking the Karnataka government over law and order and financial condition in the state, he said that the Congress party is not working towards the promises it made to the public.

"Look at the law and order situation, it has collapsed. Bomb blasts and murders are happening. Financially, they are on the verge of bankruptcy. Bengaluru has played a big role in increasing India's stature. It was known as a tech-hub, you (Congress) have turned it into a tanker hub. And even in Tanker,'mafiashaahi'' is going on. People are craving water," the Prime Minister said.

"They have reduced both the number and amount of scholarships for youth. You are not working on the issues it asked for people's votes. The Deputy CM is asking for votes for his brother, and is playing games to become the Chief Minister," he added.

The Prime Minister further attacked the Congress party over its alleged attempts to give reservations to the Muslim community and affirmed that reservation can't be given based on religion.

Referring to the demand for implanting the Mandal Commission in the 1990s, he accused Congress of suppressing the issue.

"Take a look at Congress' history. A demand was rising in 1990s, a significant section of population wanted something to happen for them. Before the 1990s, Congress tried its best to suppress and oppose this. Several commissions, reports started talking in favour of OBCs, but still Congress kept rejecting the issue," PM Modi said.

He further said that the Congress party brought the whole Muslim community into the OBC reservation bracket.

"Then, in the 90s, they gave religion-based reservations and classified all Muslims as OBCs. So they, rejected the demands of the OBC, but for politics, gave reservation to Muslims. After they were ousted from power, the matter went on the back burner. They returned to power in 2004. They tried to breach into the 27 per cent, which is given to the OBC community by the Constitution," the Prime Minister said.

"In 2006, a National Development Council meeting was held. There was a huge uproar over Manmohan Singh's statement. They remained silent for two years, again mentioned in the 2009 manifesto. In 2011, they again tried to give OBC reservations to Muslims. They also made an unsuccessful attempt at this in the 2012 UP elections," he further said.

Prime Minister Modi also affirmed that reservations can't be given based on religion in the country as per the Constitution.

"In 2012, the Andhra HC cancelled it. They went to the Supreme Court, but got no relief. Even in 2014 manifesto, they mentioned religion-based reservations. RSS-BJP was not part of the Constitution committee, but it was decided that in India, reservations can't be given in the name of religion," PM Modi added.