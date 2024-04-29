The Hassan sex scandal in Karnataka that allegedly involved third-generation JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna is creating waves across the country, and the Karnataka government has already constituted a special investigative team (SIT) to probe into the incident. The JDS, which is in alliance with the BJP in Karnataka, has already distanced itself from the allegations, and HD Kumaraswamy said that let SIT investigate the matter first. However, Prajwal Revanna reportedly fled the country on Saturday morning. Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Assets, education, other details. 5 points

Also Read - Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’: BJP under fire as letter shows ‘brahmastra’ warning about JD(S) leader went unheeded

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

What are the allegations on Prajwal Revanna?

The sitting MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, has been accused of being in purported sex tapes, which are in circulation in the constituency. Apart from the allegations of being part of a sex scandal, an FIR was also filed on Prajwal and his father Revanna by their house help for allegedly harassing her sexually multiple times between 2019 and 2022.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna used to sexually assault women workers in their homes. “Whenever (HD) Revanna’s wife wasn’t there, he used to call the women to the storeroom and touch them while giving them fruits. He used to remove saree pins and sexually assault women,” she added.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman). The FIR has been transferred to the SIT formed to probe the allegations against Prajwal Revanna.

Five things to know about Prajwal Revanna