Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Who is JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of being in sex tapes?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 04:25 PM IST

Prajwal Revanna is the BJP-JD(S) alliance's candidate from Hassan, which went to polls on Friday.

A massive sex scandal has hit Karnataka in the midst of the Lok Sabha elections. The sitting MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, has been accused of being in purported sex tapes, which were reportedly in circulation in the constituency.

MP Prajwal Revanna at a meeting of JD(S)-BJP workers in Arakalagud, Hassan district, ahead of LS polls (PrajwalRevanna/ X)

Who is Prajwal Revanna? What are the allegations against him?

Prajwal Revanna is the son of HD Revanna, who is the son of former prime minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda.

Prajwal Revanna is also the nephew of former Karnataka chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy.

According to PTI, some explicit video clips allegedly featuring Prajwal Revanna were being circulated in Karnataka's Haasan over the past few days.

On Sunday, Kumaraswamy said anyone who has committed a crime will not be spared. However, he said he would like to wait for the investigation to be completed.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has said that an SIT will be formed to probe the alleged scandal.

Also read: Karnataka government forms SIT for probing into ‘obscene videos’ case that allegedly involved Prajwal Revanna

His office claimed in a statement that Prajwal Revanna was seen sexually assaulting a woman.

"Prajwal Revanna’s explicit video clips are being circulated in Hassan and it appears prime facie that women were sexually assaulted," the statement said.

The statement said the police had the information that Prajwal was not in the country.

According to the statement, the SIT was formed on the basis of a petition by the chief of the Karnataka State Commission for Women.

The commission's chairperson, Dr Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, had written a letter to the chief minister and state police chief Alok Mohan, seeking a probe into the videos.

Prajwal Revanna has also lodged a complaint with the authorities that the purported videos were doctored.

Kumaraswamy today said an SIT has been formed and they will bring him back.

"It is not related to me. SIT probe has been ordered, officials have been put to work. If he has gone to a foreign country, getting him back is their responsibility. What should I say, if I'm asked. They (SIT) will get him, don't worry," he said.

Prajwal Revanna contested the Lok Sabha elections against Congress party's Shreyas Patel.

JD(S) ally BJP, meanwhile, has distanced itself from the controversy.

S Prakash, the chief spokesperson of BJP's state unit, said: "We, as a party, have nothing to do with the videos and neither do we have any comments to make on the SIT probe announced by the state government into the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna."

With inputs from PTI, ANI

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

