Karnataka government forms SIT for probing into ‘obscene videos’ case that allegedly involved Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the state government will form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into 'obscene videos' that are allegedly related to JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna in Hassan. He also said that the decision was taken after the chairperson of the Women's Commission wrote a letter to the government regarding the issue. Karnataka govt forms SIT for probing into ‘obscene videos’ case in Hassan

In an X post, Siddaramaiah said, “The government has decided to form a special investigation team concerning Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case. The video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted.”

Multiple media reports suggested that Prajwal left the country and travelled to Frankfurt on Saturday morning.

Last week, Poornachandra Tejaswi MG, election agent of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accused a person named Naveen Gowda and others of circulating obscene videos to tarnish Prajwal Ravanna’s image and filed an FIR.

“Naveen Gowda and others morphed videos and circulated them to the voters in the Hassan Lok Sabha segment through pen drives, CDs and WhatsApp to put Prajwal Revanna in a bad light. They are asking the people not to vote for him,” the FIR stated.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Devegowda, is fielded against Congress’ Shreyas M Patel, grandson of former minister G Puttaswamy Gowda, in Karnataka’s Hassan.

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar also demanded the BJP and JDS leaders to clarify the issue as the grandson of the former prime minister is involved in it. Shivakumar said, “The allegations of sexual assault are not just on some random Hassan leader. The Prime minister, Vijayendra, Shobakka, Ashok, Kumaranna, and Ashwath Narayan must answer to the people. The Women's Commission has written a letter to the CM and the Home Minister asking them to take action against those who are involved.”

Meanwhile, The JD(S) is yet to respond on the SIT probe that was constituted by the state government on Prajwal Revanna.

