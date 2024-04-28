Prajwal Revanna's party distances itself from obscene video row, 'If he left India...'

Amid speculations that Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP of Hassan, and the grandson of JDS chief HD Deve Gowda, has fled to Germany after several obscene videos involving him emerged on social media, the party distanced itself from the row. JD(S) leader, former Karnataka chief minister and Prajwal's uncle HD Kumaraswamy said if he has gone to another country, the government which has formed an SIT to probe into the videos will bring him back. The party has nothing to do with it. Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna has filed an FIR through his polling agent that the videos doing rounds are morphed.

"Whether it is me or HD Deve Gowda, we always respect women and whenever they come with complaints, we have tried to resolve their problems. The CM has already ordered an SIT investigation and the SIT investigation has started... The SIT team will bring him back from abroad. That's not my concern," Kumaraswamy said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

1. The videos came to light two days before the election in Haasan held on April 26. On April 25, the Women's Commission chairperson requested Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah to order an SIT probe into the objectionable videos. Several women have been sexually assaulted, according to the videos which the JDS called 'morphed'.

2. The SIT was announced by Siddaramaiah on April 27. "The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted," Siddaramaiah posted on X on Saturday.

3. Before the announcement of the SIT, Prajwal Revanna reportedly left the country and went to Frankfurt. His party has neither confirmed nor dismissed this claim.

4. The BJP too washed its hands off the controversy involving the ally MP and said it has no official reaction -- neither to the alleged sleaze tape nor to the formation of an SIT.

5. Though Prajwal Revanna is believed to be out of the country, his polling agent has filed an FIR in connection to the videos and said those were morphed videos.

6. 33-year-old Prajwal contested the election from his constituency Haasan where he won for the first time in 2019. HD Devegowda held the constituency from 2004 straight to 2019.