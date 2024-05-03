‘Not enough rain’: Bengaluru residents lament after thundershowers break dry spell

As forecasted by meteorological agencies on Thursday, Bengaluru experienced a surge in humidity, reaching 47 percent before the skies opened up, showering select parts of the city. Bengalureans turned to the social media platform 'X' to exchange updates on the local rainfall situation. Bengalureans turned to the social media platform 'X' to exchange updates on the local rainfall situation.

“Rains finally arrived at Namma Bengaluru this is first Rain of the season giving some kind of relief from the heat wave. Bengaluru record as much as 39 degree which is second highest temperature in last 5 Decades,” Anil Bharadwaj, a resident posted.

“It seems like the rain gods are finally smiling upon us,” another wrote.

“Rain has covered Whole Bengaluru city now. Intense storm in KR Pura side , heard showers in North Bengaluru,” one more post read.

“And the Rain is Back in Bengaluru... Thunder, lightning and Rain…Back to the familiar weather. Nature to the rescue. Manifesting more of these. Bangalore Rains,” another posted.

Vijay, an avid weather enthusiast renowned for his page 'Namma Karnataka Weather', kickstarted a conversation thread focusing on the rain, providing a detailed breakdown of areas experiencing heavy, moderate, or light precipitation, as well as those receiving only a fleeting drizzle.

The thread gained traction rapidly as users began sharing videos capturing rainfall from their respective neighbourhoods. Residents of Whitefield and Jayanagar expressed delight at the heavy, thunderous downpour. However, many voiced discontent, noting that the intermittent drizzle only served to exacerbate the city's prevailing heat.

Between 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, and 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) documented district-wise minimum and maximum temperatures, during which, Bengaluru Urban saw temperatures peaking at 41.1 degrees Celsius, The Hindu reported.

However, according to the Meteorology Centre Bengaluru, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded maximum temperatures in Bengaluru ranging between 39.1 and 38.2 degrees Celsius.