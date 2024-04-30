Bengaluru weather update: Dry, hot weather to persist, rainfall after May 5, says IMD

Bengaluru weather update: Dry hot days are set to continue in the tech hub for the rest of the week at least, said weather agencies. Bengaluru city is also likely to see maximum temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. Karnataka is observing scorching temperatures this summer. (HT file image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said dry weather is very likely to prevail over the state from April 30 to May 5. Raichur has recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.0 degrees Celsius in the state, it added in its daily weather bulletin.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places over Bidar, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Vijayanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Kolar, Mandya, Ballari and Chikkaballapura districts till May 3, it warned.

In major relief, rainfall may make an appearance on May 6, the IMD noted. “Light to moderate rain very likely to occur over some parts of Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts,” it said for May 6.

The IMD also issued an “orange” alert over the following places: Vijayanagara, Tumkuru, Mandya, Kolar, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapura, Ballari, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur, Koppala, Kalaburgi, Haveri, Gadag, Bidar, Belagavi and Bagalkote districts.

Bengaluru city has recently made several weather records, with the latest being recording the second-highest temperature in the last five decades. The Karnataka capital on Sunday recorded a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, making it the second hottest day in 50 years.