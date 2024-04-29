 Bengaluru weather: Scorching heat to continue as mercury likely to stay at 38° C | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru weather: Scorching heat to continue as mercury likely to stay at 38° C

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 11:02 AM IST

If the mercury hits above 39.2 degrees Celsius, it will be marked as the hottest day in the history of the Garden City.

After clocking the second-highest temperature in the last eight years on Sunday, Bengaluru is likely to see similar weather conditions today as well. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius on Monday, roughly four degrees higher than the average temperature, according to the Indian Meteorological Departement (IMD). If the mercury hits above 39.2 degrees Celsius, it will be marked as the hottest day in the history of the Garden City.

Also Read - At 38.5° Celsius temperature, Bengaluru records second hottest day in 50 years

On Sunday, 38.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bengaluru, which is said to be the second-highest temperature in the last five decades and the highest this year. The city recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius on April 25, 2016, the highest recorded temperature in Bengaluru’s history. The tech capital known for its pleasant weather faces hurdles in dealing with such unusually harsh climatic conditions.

A few parts of Karnataka have already recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius, and IMD has warned of possible heat waves in a few regions. Meanwhile, Kalaburgi, which has been recording the highest maximum temperature in Karnataka, witnessed a slight dip. It registered 40.5 degree Celsius on Sunday, while the day before it was 42.4 degree Celsius, according to the IMD data.

Rains are anticipated in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka this week. IMD predicted light rainfall in Bengaluru Urban, Vijayapura, Hassan, Chitradurga, Raichur, Belagavi, Ballari, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Mandya districts between April 30 and May 3.

 

 

