Bengaluru rains: Light showers break dry spell streak in the city after 5 months

After almost five months, Bengaluru saw moderate rains which came as a sign of relief from unusual scorching heat in Karnataka's capital. The rains will reportedly last for a few days and the high temperatures are likely to come down. The rains will reportedly last for a few days and the high temperatures are likely to come down.

The people of Bengaluru expressed happiness on social media as showers entered the city.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read - Bengaluru double murder: 24-yr-old woman stabbed to death, her mother kills daughter's murderer

Well known weather blogger Bengaluru weather man wrote, "Finally the much awaited rains have entered Bengaluru city. Showers are being reported over Yelahanka now. Down town Bengaluru South is getting darker. Interesting hours ahead."

"Rumbling thunders, lightning & intermittent winds with showers currently here in Chikkabanawara (AGB Layout), Bengaluru. The sound of thunder & rain is music to ears," said another post

A user named Madhu wrote, "Some rain in kengeri after a hot and humid day.Finally some positive news for the city after almost 6 months of dry spell."

Meanwhile, the sky at some places of Bengaluru is covered with dark clouds and yet to see the first showers of year.

Another user wrote, "Bengaluru weather is playing games, it is teasing us with this tiny splash of rain. The weather has improved though."