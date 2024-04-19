Bengaluru double murder: 24-yr-old woman stabbed to death, her mother kills daughter's murderer

Bengaluru witnessed a double murder case on Thursday after a 24-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by an acquaintance, who subsequently died after being struck with a stone by the woman's mother in the Jayanagar area. The deceased individuals were identified as Anusha and 44-year-old Suresh, who had a five-year acquaintance, authorities said. 44-year-old Suresh stabbed Anusha (24) to death. Witnessing this first-hand, Anusha’s mother rushed to save her and hit Suresh on his head with a stone and he died on the spot. (Representational image)

Preliminary investigations suggest that Anusha and Suresh met at the Sarakki park in Jayanagar and had a dispute, stemming from her decision to distance herself from him, a move he evidently did not accept. During their meeting at the park, Suresh allegedly stabbed her with a knife two times, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Anusha had informed her mother before leaving her residence that she was going to meet somebody at the park for five minutes and that she would be back soon. Suspecting trouble, her mother followed her, only to witness her being stabbed.

"Based on the investigation so far, it appears that Suresh stabbed Anusha. Anusha’s mother rushed to save her and in that bid, she hit Suresh on his head with a stone and he died on the spot. We are currently interrogating an eyewitness in the case. Anusha was grievously injured, with one injury on her chest and another on her neck. She was declared brought dead at the hospital. Both of them knew each other from their workplace. Anusha was a caretaker, while Suresh worked for an event management company. Anusha was trying to keep her distance from him, which may have led to this incident," Bengaluru South DCP Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar told the agency.

Authorities have initiated two separate cases in connection with the incident, and are interrogating the deceased woman's mother. Further probe is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)