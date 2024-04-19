Woman killed by stalker in Karnataka's Hubballi, accused arrested: Police

A 24-year-old woman, the daughter of a Congress corporator, was stabbed to death allegedly by her acquaintance inside the BVB College campus at Hubballi in Karnataka, police said, adding the accused has been arrested. The accused went inside the college campus with a knife and wearing a mask and stabbed the woman multiple times in chest and neck. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath, was a first-year master of computer applications (MCA) student at the college.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Fayaz (who goes by a single name), went inside the college campus with a knife and wearing a mask and stabbed the woman multiple times in chest and neck around 3.30pm, police said. “She collapsed and the college administration took her to the KIMS hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries,” an investigating officer said, requesting anonymity, adding the entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Police said that Fayaz, an MCA dropout and a resident of Savadatti in Belagavi district, was a classmate of Neha during their BCA course and he was allegedly stalking the woman for the past several months.

“As per the statement of her classmates, she had rejected his proposal in the past,” an officer from Vidya Nagar police station said. “The accused has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered against him. Further investigation is underway.” The body has been handed over to her family after the post-mortem examination, the officer added.

Corporator Niranjan Hiremath said his daughter had studied with Fayaz during their BCA course. “Although they were acquainted, Neha had started pursuing MCA,” he told reporters. He also raised questions over the safety in the college. “How can someone enter the college premises with a knife. Who allowed weapon inside the college? These questions need to be answered,” he added.