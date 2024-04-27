Heatwave conditions to continue in Karnataka, warns IMD; Bengaluru may get rainfall in May

Weather agencies predicted heatwave conditions to continue for a few days in Karnataka at least. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily bulletin forecasted sizzling temperatures and scorching heat in Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Koppal, Ballari, Bidar, Vijayanagara, Gadag, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Haveri, Mysuru and Mandya districts between April 27 and 30. The IMD said Bengaluru Urban may get light rainfall between April 30 and May 3.(AFP)

For Bengaluru city, it predicted a partly cloudy sky in the morning and mainly clear sky towards evening or night for the next 48 hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said an average maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Raichur district in northern Karnataka. As much as 83 per cent of the geographical area in the state recorded maximum temperatures in the range of 36 to 42 degrees Celsius, it said. Maximum temperature in the range of 42 to 44 degrees Celsius was recorded in some parts of Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bidar, Koppala, Bagalkote, Yadgir and Ballari districts, it added.

Meanwhile, an “orange” heatwave alert was sounded by the IMD in some parts of the state, which indicated an increased risk of heat-related illness symptoms in individuals exposed to prolonged sunlight or engaged in heavy manual labour, a report said.

Rainfall forecast

The IMD said Bengaluru Urban, Vijayapura, Hassan, Chitradurga, Raichur, Belagavi, Ballari, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Mandya districts may get light rainfall between April 30 and May 3.

Meanwhile, it issued a “yellow” rainfall alert over Bagalkote, Bidar, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur , Vijayapura, Yadgir, Ballari, Chikka Ballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumkur and Vijayanagara districts as on Saturday till May 2 morning.