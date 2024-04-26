Bengaluru doctor saves woman who collapsed at polling booth. Video

A nephrologist in Bengaluru saved the life of a woman at a polling booth in the city after she fell ill while standing in the queue. Bengaluru: Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad (L) was standing in the queue to vote when the woman in front of him became ill. (X/@thisis_drgsp)

Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad, a nephrologist and transplant physician, said the woman standing in front of him fell ill, following which he immediately administered CPR.

"As I was waiting in the queue, one lady had syncope and cardiac arrest in front of me. There was no pulse and I started immediate CPR. Luckily she got ROSC within minutes," Dr Srinivasa wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of the woman lying down on the ground and a video of her being helped on to a stretcher by the police and others.

See the doctor's post on X here:

Voters lined up at polling booth in scorching heat, braving the sun and in heatwave-like conditions.

“Although Indian Meteorological Department has not included Bengaluru in the list of heat wave affected areas, the city does satisfy one of the heat wave conditions – the departure from normal temperatures by at least 4.5 degrees,” said A Prasad, a scientist at the weather office in Bengaluru.

C S Patil, director of the Met department's Bengaluru unit said this April, the IT capital's highest temperature has crossed the normal average almost every day.

The weather department had advised people to avoid sun exposure between noon and 3 pm, when the intensity of the heat was at its peak.

Fourteen out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka voted on Friday, in the second phase of the mammoth national election. After a slow start, the voting picked up by afternoon, with a 50 per cent voter turnout as of 3 pm.

In Bengaluru, the long queues were not just at polling stations but also outside several restaurant that offered free or discounted food and drinks to people who voted.