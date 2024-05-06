The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a heatwave and issued an Orange alert for a few districts in North Karnataka that are going for polls tomorrow. The temperatures will likely stay between 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in the northern interior regions of the southern state. Lok Sabha Elections: IMD warns of heatwave in northern Karnataka on polling day

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a red heat wave alert for Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, and Koppal districts of Karnataka are going for polls tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has made all the necessary arrangements for smooth polling, and the officials are expecting a major voter turnout.

To face the heatwave, the election commission has made special arrangements for voters. In the polling centers of constituencies, the Election Commission has set up tents with additional fans and chairs along with drinking water dispensers are arranged. Ambulances will also be put on standby in polling centres to ensure that voters do not face heat-related distress. Kalaburgi, one of the key constituencies that is going for polls tomorrow has been clocking record temperatures in the state with over 44 degrees Celsius and voters are unlikely to get relief from heatwave.

Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga are the fourteen constituencies that are going for polls tomorrow.

Meanwhile, another round of rain is expected in Bengaluru from tomorrow, according to the IMD. The IMD predicted light to moderate rain tomorrow in both Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. Bengaluru city received 4mm to 30mm rain in the last four days after facing a dry April.

(With agency inputs)