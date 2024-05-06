 Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory ahead of Lok Sabha polls on May 7. Full Details | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory ahead of Lok Sabha polls on May 7. Full Details

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Fourteen Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls in Karnataka and many people from North and central Karnataka will likely leave Bengaluru for voting.

Bengaluru traffic police alerted commuters about possible traffic jams near the busy Majestic area, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled on May 7. Fourteen Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls in Karnataka and many people from North and central Karnataka will likely leave Bengaluru for voting on Monday.

Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory ahead of Lok Sabha polls on May 7(HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory ahead of Lok Sabha polls on May 7(HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

Also Read - “Well prepared for upcoming monsoons”: Bengaluru civic body head amid rains

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has roped in extra buses for people who are going to their hometowns for voting, and a high number of buses is expected to cause congestion around the Majestic area. In an announcement, Bengaluru traffic police said, “An appeal to public, Due to 2nd phase of Lok Sabha election in Karnataka state, a large number of people are going to their hometowns and KSRTC has left additional buses from Majestic / Kempegowda Bus Stand. There is a possibility of traffic congestion.”

What are the alternative routes?

1) People who travel from Raja Ram Mohan Roy and from J.C Road towards Rajajinagar requested to travel via Palace Road, Chalukya Circle, Race Course road.

2) People who travel from Raja Ram Mohan Roy towards Magadi Road are requested to travel via N.R.Square, Townhall Circle, Market Circle, Royan Circle, Siri Circle.

Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga are the fourteen constituencies that are going for polls tomorrow. South Karnataka, including Bengaluru, voted during the second phase, which was on April 26. The results will be declared on June 4.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory ahead of Lok Sabha polls on May 7. Full Details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On