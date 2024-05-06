Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: List of constituencies going to polls on May 7

Ninety-three Lok Sabha seats across 10 states and one union territory will go to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 7. In this phase, all 26 seats in Gujarat, 2 seats of Goa, 2 seats of Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, 4 seats of Assam, 4 seats of West Bengal, 5 seats of Bihar, 7 seats of Chhattisgarh, 9 seats of Madhya Pradesh, 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh, 11 seats of Maharashtra, and 14 seats of Karnataka will be up for the contest. An election officer puts an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter.(PTI)

Several prominent leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, will be seen contesting the phase 3 Lok Sabha polls.

List of constituencies going to polls in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha election 2024:

Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati

Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

Goa: North Goa, South Goa

Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad.

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

Madhya Pradesh: Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, Betul

Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu: Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being conducted in seven phases. Voting for the first phase took place on April 19, while that for the second was held on April 26. The third phase of polling is set to be held on May 7 (Tuesday). The results for all the seven phases will be declared on June 4.