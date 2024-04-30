PM Modi's letter to Phase 3 BJP candidates: ‘Sensitise voters against Congress’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote personalised letters to all BJP candidates contesting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 3. Addressing the candidates as his "fellow karyakarta", PM Modi requested the candidates "to spread the word against the regressive politics of Congress and INDI alliance including their agenda to give reservations to Muslims by snatching it from SC/ST and OBC." Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union health minister and BJP candidate from Gujarat's Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency, shared the letter on his X handle thanking the prime minister for his motivating words and assured him that he will work hard on the suggestions given to him. He said, " "I express my heartfelt gratitude to you for these inspiring words. The work done by you in the last 10 years has brought about a big change in the lives of the poor, youth, farmers and women. All of us will work hard on your suggestions."

PM Modi wrote that this is not an ordinary election and every vote to BJP will to accelerate its efforts to form a strong government and make India developed by the year 2047.

"This election is a golden opportunity to build our present and bright future. This election is an important moment to get relief from the hardships that our family and the elders of the family have endured during the five-six decades of Congress rule. During the last decade, many difficulties of the countrymen have been removed by bringing positive changes in the lives of every section of the society," the letter read.

"Furthermore, I urge you to sensitize voters against the divisive and discriminatory intentions of the Congress Party and its Indi Alliance. Their intention is to give reservation to their vote bank by snatching away reservation from SC, ST and OBC communities, even though reservation on the basis of religion is unconstitutional. They are bent upon snatching away the hard-earned money of the people and giving it to their vote bank. Congress has also made it clear that they will support dangerous ideas like 'inheritance tax'. The country will have to unite to stop them," the letter further read.

The letter came with a piece of health advice as well as PM Modi wrote that the summer heat posed problems to everyone. So he urged the voters to go to the polling stations early in the morning and vote before the heat sets in.

All letters bore a personal touch as, for example, in the letter addressed to Mandaviya, PM Modi wrote, "The work you did to establish and upgrade PM Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra (PMBJAK) for small entrepreneurs is remarkable. Your proactive measures to establish more than 5,200 Jan Aushadhi stores under the “Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana” initiative are highly commendable. Your contribution in women's health care initiative and distributing 10 crore sanitary napkins through Jan Aushadhi Bhandars is highly inspiring."

"At a very young age, you became the leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and have worked for the organization in various positions. Coming from a middle-class farmer family, you have been connected with your voters. You completed your doctorate a few years ago, which is a source of inspiration for many people," the letter read praising the union minister.

"I am confident that you will bring full blessings of the people to the Parliament and in the new government we will all together make every possible effort to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen. Energetic colleagues like you will strengthen me in Parliament," PM Modi wrote to Mandaviya.

Elections 2024:

A total of 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union Territories will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of seve-phase polls. According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,351 candidates will contest in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.