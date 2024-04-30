Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Maharashtra's Latur today
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The political parties have intensified their poll campaigns for the remaining constituencies, for the second phase of India's general elections culminated on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a poll-bound rally in Maharashtra's Latur on Tuesday. State BJP leader Kiran Patil has said that PM Modi's rally will begin at 12:30pm and will be attended by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. BJP's sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare is pitted against Congress' Shivaji Kalge in Latur....Read More
All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the PM Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.
NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)
Phase 2- April 26 (polling completed)
Phase 3- May 7
Phase 4 - May 13
Phase 5 - May 20
Phase 6 - May 25
Phase 7 - June 1
The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.
Tripura's BJP leader arrested for manhandling presiding officer during second phase of Lok Sabha poll
Shortly after a case was registered against a Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) leader for allegedly manhandling a presiding officer in public during second phase of Lok Sabha polling at Bagbassa Assembly constituency in Tripura, police on Monday arrested him.
He was forwarded to the court and later, he was released on bail. The accused, identified as Kajal Das is BJP's North district president.
Officer in-charge of Kadamtala police station Jayanta Debnath told the reporters this evening that the Assistant Returning Officer of Dharmanagar assembly segment in East Tripura Parliamentary seat filedthe complaint.
Based on the complaint, the police booked Das under sections 353, 332, 131 of the Representation of People's Act alongwith section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
We will first conduct a caste and economic survey after coming to power: Rahul Gandhi in Patan
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP and RSS of planning to change the constitution and emphasized their opposition to reservation policies, pledging to prioritize conducting caste and economic surveys if Congress is elected to power.
He was speaking at a rally in Patan town of north Gujarat. “We are facing the Lok Sabha elections, and there is a fight between two ideologies. The question is whether India's democracy and constitution will survive or not. The people of BJP, RSS want the constitution to be abolished, while we, the Congress party and the India Alliance, are defending it. Whatever we have achieved after independence, be it education, health, development, water, whatever the poor people of India have received, its cause, its foundation is the constitution. For the first time, the leaders of the BJP are openly saying that if we win the elections, we will change this constitution, tear it apart, abolish it,” he said.
Congress worker held in Assam over Amit Shah's deepfake video case
The Assam Police on Monday arrested one person from Guwahati in connection to the sharing of alleged deepfake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
According to the police, several complaints regarding this deepfake video incident have been registered across the state.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at around 4pm on Monday wrote on, X formerly Twitter, "Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetom Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri Amit Shah."
Reetam Singh (31), a resident of Guwahati's Khanapara area. He is a member of the Congress party and the Assam Congress has condemned this arrest.
Lok Sabha polls 2024 sees low youth turnout compared to 2019
The voter turnout among youths aged 18-19 years was lower in the Lok Sabha General Election-2024 compared to the previous 2019 polls in Rajasthan. Over 9.90 lakh new voters, out of the total registered 16.64 lakh new voters aged 18-19 years, have participated in the Lok Sabha General Election-2024 in Rajasthan. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that approximately 60% of voters in this age group have exercised their franchise. In 2019 Lok Sabha general elections, out of the total 13.82 lakh registered new voters aged 18-19 years, a total of 10.60 lakh voted. Approximately 76.70% of voters in this category had cast their votes, he said.
Drone ban, traffic curbs in Latur for PM's rally on Tuesday
The Latur district administration has banned the flying of drones till the intervening night of April 30-May 1 and also imposed traffic regulations on several roads, an official said on Sunday. These curbs are in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll rally in Birle Farm here on April 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Latur district in charge Kiran Patil told PTI.