Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Maharashtra's Latur today

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The political parties have intensified their poll campaigns for the remaining constituencies, for the second phase of India's general elections culminated on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a poll-bound rally in Maharashtra's Latur on Tuesday. State BJP leader Kiran Patil has said that PM Modi's rally will begin at 12:30pm and will be attended by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. BJP's sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare is pitted against Congress' Shivaji Kalge in Latur....Read More

All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the PM Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.

NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.

Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)

Phase 2- April 26 (polling completed)

Phase 3- May 7

Phase 4 - May 13

Phase 5 - May 20

Phase 6 - May 25

Phase 7 - June 1

The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.