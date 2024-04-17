PM Modi's letter to BJP, NDA candidates of phase 1: ‘Not an ordinary election’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote personalised letters to all BJP NDA candidates contesting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 to be held on April 19.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote personalised letters to all BJP and NDA candidates contesting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 19. Addressing the candidates as his "fellow karyakarta", PM Modi wrote that this is not an ordinary election. "Families across India, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they have gone through in the 5-6 decades of Congress' rule. In the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many of these troubles removed. Yet a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone," PM Modi's letter read.

"The election is an opportunity to connect our present with a bright future. Every vote that the BJP gets will go towards forming a stable government and impart momentum in our journey to become a developed nation by 2047," Narendra Modi wrote.

The letter came with a piece of health advice as well as PM Modi wrote that the summer heat posed problems to everyone. Echoing his 'pehle matdaan phir jalpaan' slogan, PM Modi said his appeal to the voters is to cast the votes early in the morning before the heat sets in.

All letters bore a personal touch as, for example, in the letter addressed to Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, BJP's Coimbatore candidate, PM Modi wrote, "I congratulate you on your decision to leave a prestigious job and commit to serving people directly." Before joining politics, Annamalai was an IPS officer.

"You have been instrumental in fortifying the JP's grassroots presence across Tamil Nadu, championing critical issues including law enforcement, governance and youth empowerment. Coimbatore stands to gain immensely from your committed leadership," the letter for Annamalai read.

"With the blessings of the people, I am confident that you will reach the Parliament. Team members like you are a great asset for me. As a team, we will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the people of constituency and the country," PM Modi wrote to Annamalai.

The campaigning for the first phase ended on Wednesday at 6pm as the silence period kicked in for the election which will be held in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Assam. Chhattisgarh, Bihar, J&K, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal will go to the polls in the first phase.