CCEA approves railway line expansion project in Karnataka, Andhra

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday approved the third and fourth lines of the Ballari-Guntakal section in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh at an expenditure of ₹1,264 crore, an official statement said. This multi-tracking proposal is poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion (PTI)

The 46-km multi-tracking project spans three districts across the two states and aims to ease congestion while boosting operational efficiency and service reliability for the railways.

“The capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Ballari Fort, Sri Kumara Swamy Temple,” the statement said.

“The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 16.22 MTPA (million tonnes per annum),” the government said, adding that the project is planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

It also said that the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for the railways. The proposed project is an essential route for transporting commodities such as iron ore, dolomite, limestone, iron and steel, coal, fertilisers, and food grains.

“This multi-tracking proposal is poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The project is in line with the PM’s vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities,” its statement said.