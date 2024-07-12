Bengaluru man kills lover's three-year-old son for ‘interrupting’ private time, arrested: Report

A three-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his mother’s 30-year-old partner, who believed the child was obstructing their intimate relationship. The accused has been identified as Micheal Raj, a resident of Bommanahalli, and has been taken into custody by the police, a report said. According to authorities, the accused assaulted the child two times on July 6. (File photo)

The victim, Ashwin, was a resident of Virat Nagar, NGR Layout in Roopena Agrahara. According to authorities, the accused assaulted Ashwin two times on July 6 and the child passed away two days later at a hospital.

Ashwin’s mother, Ramya Kumari, reportedly told the Bommanahalli police that she had been married to her elder sister’s husband, Satish, six years ago, with whom she had two children—a five-year-old daughter and Ashwin. Following marital issues, Ramya separated from Satish a few years ago and moved back to her parental home in Roopena Agrahara, where Raj, a father of two, owned a two-wheeler garage.

Raj's garage was located directly across from Ramya’s parental residence and the two began an affair a year ago, renting an apartment in NGR Layout together, the report stated.

On the evening of July 6, Ramya had stepped out to buy a light bulb and returned to find bruises on Ashwin’s face. Raj claimed he had slapped the child. Later that night, Ashwin woke up to use the bathroom and ate a corn that had been left on the floor. Raj, enraged by this, reportedly slapped the child again.

The boy developed epileptic symptoms soon after, prompting Ramya and Raj to take him to a hospital. Ashwin was moved to NIMHANS on July 7 but died on July 8, the publication said. Ramya told the police Raj had also struck Ashwin’s head against a wall, and he was charged under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder.