‘Straight out of Hollywood disaster movie’: Fire in Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel, no casualties but a jam, many questions

A sudden blaze in a moving car led to hundreds of people getting stuck in a massive traffic jam in Mumbai's Coastal Road tunnel on Wednesday — an experience multiple people described as “the most frightening experiences of my life”. Several videos on X showed the chaos after a car caught fire inside a tunnel in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. (X/@CyrusDhabhar)

No lives were lost, but questions were raised over safety measures inside the tunnel while the fire department managed to put out the fire just after noon. The incident was reported in the southbound tunnel carrying traffic from Haji Ali towards Worli at 12.25 pm, a civic official said, as per news agency PTI.

‘Screams, panic, and complete chaos’ “Today, I had one of the most frightening experiences of my life while driving on my daily route from NSCI, Worli to my office at ‘Roopam’ on Marine Drive through the Coastal Road tunnel,” said Viren Shah, a clothing trader who was among those stuck.

“A few hundred feet ahead of my car, I suddenly saw flames stretching from one side of the tunnel to the other, appearing to move towards the line of vehicles, including mine. Within seconds, traffic came to a complete standstill,” said Shah, who is the president of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) based out of Mumbai.

He said he saw people abandoning their cars and running back towards the Worli side of the tunnel: “There were screams, panic, and complete chaos.”