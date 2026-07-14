Local goons harass woman tourist in Igatpuri, chase family for 20 km on Mumbai-Nashik highway

A Sunday outing to Bhavali Dam in Igatpuri turned into a nightmare for a Nashik family of eight, including four children, after local youths allegedly harassed a woman tourist. A group of men later chased the family for nearly 20 km on the Mumbai-Nashik National Highway, attacking their SUV with iron rods, batons and stones, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the confrontation escalated when another group of locals allegedly joined in, assaulted the family and pursued them in a car and on a two-wheeler. (HT)

The incident occurred on Sunday evening after the family confronted two youths who allegedly passed lewd comments and whistled at a woman in the group. According to the police, the confrontation escalated when another group of locals allegedly joined in, assaulted the family and pursued them in a car and on a two-wheeler.

The woman complainant said, “Our family of eight had visited Bhavali Dam on July 12. Two men aged around 20-25 made obscene comments and harassed me. I confronted them, leading to an argument. When my husband and brother-in-law reached the spot, they, too, questioned the youths, who then left. Soon afterward, 8-10 men from their village arrived, abused us, and started a fight. We decided to leave immediately, but while returning, a car blocked our way and another vehicle carrying men armed with rods followed us. They attacked us wherever our vehicle slowed down. They chased us for at least 25-30 km before we reached Nashik and lodged an FIR.”

Recalling the incident, the complainant’s husband, who was driving, said the family decided to leave immediately after the altercation.

“About 2 km from the dam, another group stopped us and demanded to know why we had confronted the two youths who had harassed my wife. I tried to reason with them, but they were extremely aggressive. We resumed our journey, only to find them chasing us in a car and on a motorcycle with iron rods and batons for over 90 minutes. They pelted stones at our SUV, shattering the front and rear windshields and windowpanes. We were terrified,” he said.

He further said that near a toll plaza, another car intercepted them and its occupants attacked their vehicle. “We broke through the toll barricade and drove onto a narrow road, but they caught up with us again. We sought help from people along the way as we were attacked at five or six different locations. I believe the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) should be invoked against the attackers,” he said.

Fearing for their lives, the family did not stop at the Igatpuri police station, located about 12 km from Bhavali Dam.

“We dialled the police emergency helpline 112 during the chase. They advised us to go to the nearest police station, but I did not want to stop anywhere and instead drove directly to Nashik city,” the husband said. “Near Ghoti toll naka, two men forced our vehicle to stop and demanded that I step out. One of them snatched my gold chain, while another took away my sister-in-law Komol’s mobile phone. I refused to get out because I feared they would assault me. Somehow, I managed to drive away and headed straight to Nashik city, where we lodged our complaint.”

The complainant’s daughter said on Tuesday that small pieces of the shattered windowpane entered her mother’s right eye. “We took her to Nashik Civil Hospital today, where the glass pieces were removed and the eye was bandaged after medication,” she added.

Reacting to the incident, Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police D S Swami said they have identified 12 accused in the case and registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of attempt to murder, molestation, robbery and unlawful assembly.

“Nine accused were arrested on Tuesday. The remaining suspects will also be apprehended. I have assured the complainant and her family that all those involved will be brought to justice,” Swami said.

Meanwhile, Nashik BJP MLA Devyani Pharande said swift police action was taken under the direction of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Igatpuri, a popular hill station in Nashik district, witnesses heavy tourist footfall during the monsoon, particularly from Mumbai and Nashik, owing to its waterfalls and scenic reservoirs.