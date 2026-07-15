Delimitation Bill to have 50% seat hike for all states, or no support: Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday said her party might consider supporting the proposed Delimitation Bill only if the Centre explicitly guarantees a 50% increase in the number of seats for all states in equal proportion. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule addresses the media at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai. (PTI)

She also demanded that the legislation clearly spell out the formula for redrawing parliamentary constituencies.

“The new Delimitation Bill has not yet been introduced. If it includes a provision ensuring a 50% increase in seats for all states, we will discuss it within the INDIA bloc. If it serves the interests of the people, we will consider supporting it,” Sule said during a press conference at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

The NCP (SP) leader said the party had conveyed its reservations over the proposed legislation during a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju. According to Sule, the Centre had assured Opposition parties that their concerns, particularly regarding a 50% cap on the increase in seats, would be addressed in the bill. However, when the earlier version was tabled, those assurances were not reflected, leading to its defeat.

“We all have unanimously approved the Women’s Reservation Bill in the past. As far as the Delimitation Bill is concerned, it must clearly state that the number of seats in all states will increase by 50% in equal proportion,” she said. “There should also be a 50% cap so that no state faces injustice.”

Sule’s remarks have come amid speculation that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government may introduce the Delimitation Bill during the monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on July 20.

She further said the bill must clearly define the methodology for delimitation in every constituency.

“We all know what happened with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s Lok Sabha constituency (Kaliabor) in Assam during delimitation. Therefore, we have concerns about the formula the government may adopt while redrawing constituency boundaries,” the Baramati MP said.

Reunion on the cards?

Sule also addressed speculation following senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil’s meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, on Tuesday night, where two senior leaders from the rival NCP faction – Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare – were reportedly present.

“It was a scheduled meeting. Jayant Patil had gone to meet the chief minister to raise concerns over the action taken against our party’s council president from Ishwarpur,” she said.

When asked about the reported presence of Patel and Tatkare, Sule said, “I don’t know. Only the chief minister can reveal the truth. What I do know is that Jayant Patil did not try to hide anything. He entered and exited the chief minister’s residence through the front gate.”

The meeting has fuelled speculation that efforts to reunite the two rival NCP factions have been revived with the BJP’s approval.

Sule, however, dismissed speculations about a possible merger with the Congress or the party joining the NDA.

“We are part of the INDIA bloc. We have neither received any proposal from the Congress nor made one to them regarding a merger. Similarly, we have neither received any proposal from the BJP nor extended one to them. We are happy where we are at the moment,” Sule added.