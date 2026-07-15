Day after ED summons wife and sons, TMC's Madan Mitra leaves Mamata camp for rebel faction, blames Abhishek

A day after his wife and two sons were summoned for questioning by the central agency Enforcement Directorate in a corruption-linked case, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra on Wednesday shifted allegiance from Mamata Banerjee's camp to the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee. He said he had “only changed my room in assembly”. Madan Mitra with Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebel faction leader Ritabrata Banerjee after saying he had resigned from posts in the TMC led by Mamata Banerjee. (Video grab: PTI)

Mitra, who served as minister under Mamata, said he wanted her nephew and the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee — who has been blamed by many rebels for the TMC split — to “step aside for six months” but quit when that demand was not accepted.

“I told [Abhishek], let us build the party, and then you can come back and take your seat, but he refused. He said, 'I won't leave the party.' The party is sinking; the boat has gone under. People are dying. Yet, the party decided or rather it was forced to accept that everyone else could die, but Abhishek had to be saved. It is deeply saddening,” Mitra said at a press conference, seated next to Ritabrata, who has most of the 80 TMC MLAs with him and is the Leader of Opposition in the assembly at present.

The split in Mamata's party has only grown since the BJP unseated her and the TMC regime after 15 years in the elections results in May. With most of the MLAs and MPs having either switched to the rebel faction or technically “merged” into a small party from Tripura, the issue of who has the original TMC is being contested before the Election Commission.