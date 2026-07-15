‘You want me to have heart attack, I’ll live to see your end': Mamata to BJP amid TMC rebellion

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday after suffering another blow as MLA Madan Mitra joined the rebel camp on Wednesday. "Those who want to go can go," she said, adding that she has a message for the BJP. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee attacked BJP via a Facebook live soon after Madan Mitra joined the rebel faction.

She claimed that the party wished for her to suffer a heart attack. "BJP wished for me to get a heart attack, I will live till I see your end," said Mamata.

Mitra on Wednesday switched allegiance from Mamata's camp to the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, saying he had "only changed my room in the Assembly." He said he quit the TMC after his demand that the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, "step aside for six months" was not accepted.

Also Read | Day after ED summons wife and sons, TMC's Madan Mitra leaves Mamata camp for rebel faction, blames Abhishek

Mamata defends Abhishek Responding to his exit, Mamata said Mitra left because the ED had summoned his wife and two sons on Tuesday, adding that Abhishek Banerjee had nothing to do with his decision.

Mamata said that Abhishek has become an 'excuse' for attacks on the party despite repeated summons issued to him and his family members and praised him for continuing the political battle instead of seeking ‘relief’ through compromise.

"Abhishek Banerjee has been turned into an excuse. His family members were summoned. Had he wanted, he could have got relief. But he did not run away from the battlefield. The way he has continued to fight, all his flaws have been forgiven," said the TMC chief during a Facebook live on Wednesday.

Mamata slams rebels: 'Those who joined rebel camp are afraid of police' Slamming the defectors, Mamata said, "I apologise before the people on behalf of the traitors. I have not sold my 'bibek' (conscience) for political survival."

TMC chief alleged that she and her family had been subjected to sustained political persecution because they had refused to compromise.

"Had I compromised, we would not have faced so much torture. Those who have compromised have many bags and luggage of their own," she said in an apparent swipe at leaders who have switched allegiance.

Claiming that the BJP was using investigative agencies and police to engineer defections, Mamata alleged that many leaders had crossed over out of fear.

"We still have 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Those Parliamentarians who have joined the 'setting company' have done so because they are afraid of the police," she claimed.

Reacting to Mitra quitting the party, TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said, "...I am sad that he had to leave us and go. There was no need for him to quit. But they summoned his son and wife. So, he must have lost his mental strength and had to quit."