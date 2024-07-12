Bengaluru sees third suspected dengue death, outbreak spurs demand for papayas, kiwis: Report

A 23-year-old resident from Bengaluru's Viveknagar has passed away from suspected dengue fever, marking the third fatality from the disease in the city, according to the Deccan Herald. BBMP Special Commissioner for Health, Suralkar Vikas Kishor, confirmed on Thursday that the individual succumbed to the illness two days ago, and an official audit will now be conducted to verify the cause of death. There were 171 new dengue cases reported within BBMP limits last week. The total number of cases in Bengaluru has now reached 2,463. (For Representation)

Previously, two other dengue-related deaths were reported in the Karnataka capital: one in Kaggadasapura and another in Anjanapura. The Special Commissioner also confirmed that a recent audit has determined that the suspected dengue death of an 11-year-old child from Anjanapura in the Bommanahalli Zone was indeed caused due to dengue.

In response to the outbreak, there has been a noticeable spike in the demand for papayas and kiwis, which are believed to help alleviate dengue symptoms and boost immunity, as reported by The Hindu. Prices for kiwis have surged from ₹240 to ₹280 per kilogram, while papayas have seen a modest increase from ₹40 to ₹45 per kilogram. At Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS), papayas are priced at ₹33 per kilogram and kiwis at ₹140 per kilogram.

In light of the escalating dengue situation, BBMP and district authorities have also been directed to pinpoint dengue hotspots — areas with a 100-metre radius where two or more confirmed cases have been reported. This measure is part of a broader strategy to manage the ongoing dengue crisis, which saw 381 new cases in the state over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 8,221.

Additionally, the government has mandated the establishment of a dengue "war room" at Arogya Soudha for enhanced monitoring and response to the outbreak, another report said.