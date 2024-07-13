Bengaluru traffic police advise early departure for airport travellers amid Hebbal flyover woes: Report

The Bengaluru traffic police have warned travellers to the International Airport to leave at least two hours before their flight because of significant traffic congestion caused by ongoing Hebbal flyover and Metro rail construction, The Indian Express reported. The Hebbal flyover is infamous for its traffic congestions.(HT_PRINT)

“On account of infrastructure work on the Hebbal flyover and due to the Bengaluru Metro rail work, the traffic flow at the flyover is slow during the peak hours. Due to this situation, vehicles traveling to the airport cannot reach on time; so, it is advised that vehicles going to the airport should leave at least two hours ahead of a scheduled flight,” the traffic police department said on Thursday, as quoted by the publication.

The current infrastructure improvements involve the expansion of the flyover approach from K R Puram to Hebbal and near the Hebbal police station, along with ongoing Metro rail construction from Kempapura Cross to Hebbal Junction, Kodigehalli Junction, and Byatarayanapura Junction.

To manage the traffic, the police have suggested several alternate routes.

For travellers heading to the airport from KR Puram:

- Turn right onto Outer Ring Road and then take Hennur Cross-Bagalur Road to the airport.

- Turn right at Nagawara Junction onto Horwarthula Road, then right onto Thanisandra-Hegadenagar Main Road, and follow Belli Bridge-Rewa Junction to Bagalur Road for the airport.

For those coming into the city from KR Puram:

- Use the Angarajapuram flyover from IOC-Mukunda Theater Road.

- Access the city via Nagawara and Tannery Roads.

For heavy and medium goods vehicles coming into the city from Bengaluru-Bellary Road:

- Turn left at Rani Cross, Devanahalli, to Hoskote and Kolar.

- Alternatively, turn left at Doddaballapura Cross, Devanahalli, to Hoskote and Kolar.

- Vehicles can also turn left at Vidyanagar Cross and proceed via Razak Palya-Bagalore through Hennur-KR Puram.

For vehicles coming from Doddaballapura:

- Turn right near Rajanukunte and head towards Nelamangala.

The traffic police recommend these routes to avoid delays and manage the heavy traffic around the construction zones.