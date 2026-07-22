‘Do they fear losing their seat?’: Man questions why Indians queue at airport gate before boarding begins

A video of passengers forming a queue at an airport well before boarding began has sparked a conversation about the anxiety and urgency often associated with air travel in India. The man who filmed the scene questioned why travellers appeared worried about securing their seats despite already holding confirmed and often expensive tickets. A man said airport queues reflected a deeper anxiety among Indian travellers. (Instagram/1.yr.experiment)

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‘What are Indians so afraid of?’ Taking to Instagram, content creator Shresth Ojha shared the video showing a long line of passengers waiting near the boarding gate.

“Look at this queue, man. What are Indians so afraid of? I am at the airport, and no one is going anywhere until the boarding announcement is made, so why does everyone look so anxious?” Ojha said.

He pointed out that passengers had already paid considerable amounts for their tickets and had allocated seats, yet many still seemed concerned about being left behind or losing their place.

“People have paid a lot of money for their tickets, yet they still seem worried that someone will take their seat or that the pilot will somehow take off without them,” he added.

Ojha clarified that his observation was not intended to ridicule passengers. Instead, he suggested that such behaviour could reflect a broader sense of insecurity among people who feel they must constantly remain alert to protect what belongs to them.

“I am not trying to make a joke or mock anyone. I just feel that this reflects a deeper-rooted anxiety among Indians. We often remain defensive, as though someone is constantly trying to take something away from us,” he said.

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Creator urges passengers to relax Ojha said he would like travellers to remain seated, wait for the boarding announcement and avoid creating unnecessary pressure for themselves and those around them.

“I would genuinely love to see people relax a little, take it easy and stop creating an unnecessary sense of urgency for themselves and everyone around them. What do you think about this?” he asked.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Relax guys, chill out.”

Watch the video here: