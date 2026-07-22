‘Do they fear losing their seat?’: Man questions why Indians queue at airport gate before boarding begins
A man urged Indian passengers to relax instead of creating urgency before boarding.
A video of passengers forming a queue at an airport well before boarding began has sparked a conversation about the anxiety and urgency often associated with air travel in India. The man who filmed the scene questioned why travellers appeared worried about securing their seats despite already holding confirmed and often expensive tickets.
(Also read: Man says drive to Bengaluru airport takes longer than his flight to Kolkata, questions city planning)
‘What are Indians so afraid of?’
Taking to Instagram, content creator Shresth Ojha shared the video showing a long line of passengers waiting near the boarding gate.
“Look at this queue, man. What are Indians so afraid of? I am at the airport, and no one is going anywhere until the boarding announcement is made, so why does everyone look so anxious?” Ojha said.
He pointed out that passengers had already paid considerable amounts for their tickets and had allocated seats, yet many still seemed concerned about being left behind or losing their place.
“People have paid a lot of money for their tickets, yet they still seem worried that someone will take their seat or that the pilot will somehow take off without them,” he added.
Ojha clarified that his observation was not intended to ridicule passengers. Instead, he suggested that such behaviour could reflect a broader sense of insecurity among people who feel they must constantly remain alert to protect what belongs to them.
“I am not trying to make a joke or mock anyone. I just feel that this reflects a deeper-rooted anxiety among Indians. We often remain defensive, as though someone is constantly trying to take something away from us,” he said.
(Also read: Indian man films Koreans, Japanese sitting on floor at Vietnam airport, asks why only Indians' civic sense criticised)
Creator urges passengers to relax
Ojha said he would like travellers to remain seated, wait for the boarding announcement and avoid creating unnecessary pressure for themselves and those around them.
“I would genuinely love to see people relax a little, take it easy and stop creating an unnecessary sense of urgency for themselves and everyone around them. What do you think about this?” he asked.
The clip was shared with the caption, “Relax guys, chill out.”
Watch the video here:
Internet reacts
The video prompted mixed reactions from social media users. While some agreed that Indians often appear to be in a hurry, others argued that similar behaviour can be seen across the world.
(Also read: Man questions airport chaos as passengers crowd around baggage belt: ‘Why do we all go crazy?’)
“Yes, I agree with you. We’re always in a hurry,” one user wrote. Another commented, “This is true.” A third person said, “Yes, I have seen this happen many times.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More