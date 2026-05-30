Man questions airport chaos as passengers crowd around baggage belt: ‘Why do we all go crazy?’

The clip was shared with a caption that read, “What is wrong with us Indians?”

“Why do we all go crazy at Indian airports, man? Look here, this is the luggage belt, okay? The belt is coming from this side, right? Look at this. Everyone is crowding and pushing, squeezing past each other in the sweat. Everyone wants to grab their luggage right there. And look over here, it's completely empty. Bro, even if it moves forward, it's going to come this way only, right? The luggage is bound to come around this side anyway. It's so strange, people are so strange,” he said in the video.

In the video, Poddar expressed surprise over the rush and said passengers could easily wait at a less crowded spot, as the luggage would eventually move around the belt.

A video of a man questioning the behaviour of passengers around an airport luggage belt has sparked a conversation on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram by Mangalam Poddar, shows him pointing out how travellers often crowd one side of the baggage carousel even when there is enough empty space nearby.

In the video, Poddar could be seen highlighting the empty section of the baggage belt while several passengers stood closely packed near the other side. His observation resonated with many social media users, who said such scenes are common at several airports across the country.

Social media users react The clip has garnered several reactions from users, with many agreeing with Poddar’s point. One user wrote, “This happens at almost every airport. People behave as if the bags will disappear if they do not stand right next to the belt.”

Another said, “The same thing happens while boarding flights too. Everyone stands up even before the gate opens.” A third user commented, “It is not just about luggage. We lack basic patience in public spaces.”

Another person added, “The funny part is that the belt keeps moving, but people still want to block the same spot.” One user wrote, “This is so relatable. I always stand on the empty side and get my bag without any pushing.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)